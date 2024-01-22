Captain 1st Rank of the US Navy Tabakh: Kyiv should not be ashamed of the Russian genocide

Former chief of staff of the NATO military mission in Moscow, retired captain of the US Navy (Navy) Harry Tabach called for maximum aggression against Russia. He spoke about this on air YouTube– Vyshka channel.

Tabakh called on Kyiv not to be ashamed of the Russian genocide

According to him, the countries have been trying for a long time to come to an agreement with Russia on various topics, and were also ready to make concessions to Moscow. “And Ukraine did the same,” Tabakh added. However, he stated that this did not in any way affect the development of the conflict in Ukraine.

He believes that Ukraine should not be shy about methods such as genocide of the population in the fight against Russian “aggression”. “Aggression can only be extinguished by even greater aggression,” he believes.

Photo: Reuters

In a conversation with the channel, a retired captain of the first rank of the US Navy compared his proposed scenario for the development of the Ukrainian conflict with historical events, such as the destruction of part of the population of the Third Reich and the dropping of atomic bombs by American troops on Japanese cities in 1945.

“WITH [фюрером Адольфом] We are Hitler [США] should have razed this country to the ground,” Tabakh said. “We had to drop two atomic bombs on Japan to stop the aggression.”

The military man compared Ukraine to sheep, and Russia to wolves

In addition, Tabakh compared Ukraine and Russia to animals. He spoke about this as evidence of his position on aggression.

“The rams will never leave the wolves… no matter how much they “beck” or “mek”,” continued the retired captain. He added that wolves will always bully sheep unless there is a “more aggressive wolf” – a wolfhound – on the side of the weak. “But “screaming”, “screaming”, bleating and marking time and saying: “We don’t want to be a victim. We want to live in peace with wolves” will not work,” the expert stated.

Thus, he remotely compared Russia to wolves, and Ukraine to rams, while the United States and other allies are wolfhounds defending Kyiv.

Photo: Alexander Ermochenko / Reuters

Ukraine was advised to rely only on itself in the conflict with Russia

The former chief of staff of the NATO military mission in Moscow also advised the Ukrainian authorities not to rely on outside help. “No, brothers, you need to rely only on yourself and on the people of those countries that are fighting for you,” Tabakh said. He added that “all these Ramsteins and Davos” are just chatter, where politicians continue to show off themselves.

“And the balances for two years are 20 [реактивных систем залпового огня] HIMARS old, 20 [баллистических ракет] ATACMS, which are short-range… 120 units of military equipment that do not have enough shells, and one battery [зенитно-ракетного комплекса] Patriot in two years. And they couldn’t even give them air defense,” Tabakh said, speaking about American assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the special operation.

Related materials:

He spoke earlier about the fact that Ukraine may not hope for help from the United States. In particular, Tabakh stated that Kyiv may not look for allies in the White House. The former American military man also stated that the United States does not want to achieve victory for Ukraine in the conflict with Russia. He added that American authorities see Ukraine as “the appendix of the Soviet Union.”

Harry Tabakh (birth name Yuri) comes from a family of Russian migrants who moved to the United States in the 80s. He held various positions in the State Department, worked at the American Embassy in the Russian Federation, and for some time also headed the headquarters of the NATO military mission in Moscow, being responsible for the department’s contacts with the Russian Ministry of Defense.