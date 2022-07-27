The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan of the US Navy headed for the South China Sea and may advance to the Taiwan Strait due to the current situation around the possible visit of Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to Taipei. On July 27, the publication reports South China Morning Post.

Ronald Reagan left the port of Singapore along with escort ships on Monday, July 25, and moved in a northeasterly direction, according to the publication, received from the Beijing-based South China Sea Strategic Research Initiative.

Despite the fact that the US military does not disclose the end point of the direction of the aircraft carrier, while maintaining the current course, Ronald Reagan will soon arrive in the Taiwan Strait, the publication explains.

Earlier on July 27, the Associated Press, citing sources, reported that the Pentagon may deploy additional forces and assets in the region in the event of Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. We are talking about increasing the intensity of the movement of US forces and assets in the area of ​​the island. The military can use fighter jets, ships and surveillance equipment.

Earlier in the day, CNN reported that Pelosi had received a warning from the US administration about a possible trip to Taiwan. Pelosi herself has not yet officially announced a possible visit to Taipei. According to the director of the Center for American Studies at Fudan University, Wu Xinbo, Beijing’s extremely negative reaction will force her to cancel the trip under pressure from US President Joe Biden, who does not want a confrontation with China.

The day before, the Chinese Ministry of Defense promised a tough response to Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, which Beijing considers its territory. Department spokesman Tan Kefei said that “the Chinese army will not quietly watch this.” Among the response measures, in particular, in China, they thought about creating a no-fly zone.

Official relations between the Chinese government and its island province broke down in 1949, when the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek, who lost in a civil war with the Communist Party of China, moved to Taiwan. Contact between the island and mainland China resumed in the late 1980s. The US openly supports the Taiwan authorities.