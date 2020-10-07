Highlights: Russia has successfully test fired its deadliest hypersonic cruise missile Zircon.

Moscow

Russia has successfully tested its deadliest hypersonic cruise missile Zircon. Russia’s Ministry of Defense said that the missile has been tested in the Barent Sea. This missile traveled 450 km from the speed (Mach 8) 8 times more than the sound and hit its target. Russia has conducted this test at a time when it is under stress with the US-led NATO countries.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin praised the successful test of the Zircon missile. He said that this is an important event for Russia which will enhance the security of the country. The Russian President praised all those involved in the project. He hoped that in the future too, Russian experts would continue to work to make the army strong again.

Covered 450 km in 4.5 minutes

The Ministry of Defense said that the range of this hypersonic missile was 450 km. The missile flew from an altitude of 28 km and destroyed its target, covering a distance of 450 km in 4.5 minutes. During this time the missile achieved 8 Mach speed. Explain that Russia is at the forefront of hypersonic missile. Russia has started deploying its 3M22 Zircon missile.



According to experts, India’s BrahMos-2 missile is also based on Zircon. Common missiles follow ballistic trajectories. This means that their paths can be easily tracked. This gives the enemy an opportunity to prepare and counter attack while the hypersonic weapon system does not run on a fixed path. For this reason, the enemy will never guess what his path is. The speed is so fast that the target will not even know. That is, the air defense system will fill the water ahead of it.



Nothing can stop it except the S-500

Apart from Russia’s state-of-the-art S-500 air defense system, no country has the capability to intercept hypersonic missiles. America is also manufacturing this Brahmastra for collision with Russia and China. President Donald Trump has declared that the United States is still making unreliable military equipment. He named it a super-duper missile. Trump also said that it is 17 times faster than the missiles we have right now.