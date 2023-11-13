Sullivan added in a press conference: “We stress the importance of humanitarian truces to release detainees and bring aid into Gaza.”

The following are highlights of Sullivan’s statements:

We do not want fighting to take place in Gaza’s hospitals, and they must be protected.

There are talks with Qatar and Israel to release detainees held by Hamas.

We want to establish humanitarian truces for several days in order to release detainees in Gaza.

The Israeli government also said it was prepared to provide fuel to hospitals to ensure their ability to continue operating.

The United States does not have clear information about the locations and conditions of the hostages in Gaza.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that the death toll in Al-Shifa Hospital due to the power outage since Saturday had risen to 34, including 27 patients in intensive care and 7 premature infants.

On October 7, Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel that killed nearly 1,200 people, most of whom were civilians who died on the first day of the attack, according to the latest figures from the Israeli authorities.

The Israeli army estimates that about 240 people were taken hostage into the Gaza Strip after the attack, including at least 30 children, according to Israeli media.

For 38 days, Israel has responded with intense bombardment on the Gaza Strip, which has caused, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza, 11,240 Palestinian deaths, according to its latest toll on Monday.