On the afternoon of this Friday, March 8, it was announced that a helicopter, reportedly owned by the US National Guard, crashed near the border between the United States and Mexico.

The accident occurred in Starr County, Texas, generating commotion both locally and internationally, because the first report indicates that at least 2 people died immediately.

International media have reported that, At the time of the accident, there were four people on board the helicopter.including a member of the National Guard and three border patrol agents, two of whom reportedly lost their lives.

The Starr County Sheriff's Office is assisting in the investigation and rescue efforts, providing assistance in this incident involving possibly four occupants.

First accident report

Mayra Flores Vallejo, the first congresswoman of the American Union born in Mexico, was the first to report on the tragic event through his platform X account, formerly Twitter.

At 5:07 a.m., he expressed concern about the crash of the aircraft and requested support for Border Patrol and Air and Marine Operations due to the incident near La Grulla, Texas.

The National Guard, along with relevant agencies, is conducting a thorough investigation to determine the causes of the collapse and clarify the events that led to this tragic loss of life.