The US government has hit the debt ceiling. Without a new agreement between Republicans and Democrats, a global financial crisis threatens later this year.

The government in the US has been struggling with budget deficits for years and is forced to borrow money on the financial markets. However, the amount of debt is set by law. Currently, the maximum amount of debt outstanding is $31.881 trillion. Converted, that is 29,553,368,190,000 euros. That so-called debt ceiling has been reached, Finance Minister Janet Yellen reported last Thursday.

If the ceiling is not raised, the world’s largest economy will not be able to pay off its debts. This could lead to problems in the financial sector and could spill over into the wider economy. In addition, federal civil servants no longer receive wages and problems arise with their pensions and health insurance. A recession is looming.

Find way out

It is up to politicians to find a way out. The question is whether that will succeed in the short term, given the extremely polarized relations between Republicans and Democrats. The problem is that the new Republican majority in the House of Representatives only wants to raise the ceiling in exchange for drastic cuts in future government spending. The latter is sensitive to the Democrats and they will not just give their approval for it. See also Immediately in five cities of the Southern Urals announced the regime of "black sky"

According to Karine Jean-Pierre, spokesman for President Joe Biden, raising the debt ceiling is simply a “basic duty of Congress.” “We shouldn’t be negotiating about that.” During the Trump years, raising the debt ceiling and government spending turned out to be no problem for Republicans. With a Democrat in the White House with Biden, the far-right wing of the Republican Party is heading into another fierce battle over the budget, with an uncertain outcome.

Not paying off debts

If both parties fail to reach a compromise in the coming months and the limit remains at $31.881 trillion, the US government will not be able to service its current debt later this year. Until early June, the Treasury Department may still be able to avert that scenario, Secretary Yellen writes in a letter to the leaders of both parties in the House of Representatives. But then, according to her, measures are needed such as suspending ongoing investments, so that the last reserves of the US treasury can remain untouched. See also Myanmar: Military Junta Court sentences Suu Kyi to five years in prison for corruption

The US public debt has grown enormously in recent decades. The past year was characterized by strong economic growth, high inflation and a budget deficit of more than 4 percent of GDP (gross domestic product). These factors contribute to a considerably higher national debt. As a result, the debt limit of USD 31 trillion, which went into effect just 13 months ago, has already been exceeded.

