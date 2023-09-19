US Treasury: the country’s national debt exceeded $33 trillion for the first time

The US national debt has hit a new record, exceeding $33 trillion. This is reported on website Ministry of Finance of the country.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the US national debt now stands at $33.044 trillion.

The US national debt exceeded $32 trillion for the first time in history in June. “The total outstanding national debt is $32 trillion 39 billion 244 million,” the Treasury table stated.

In June, US President Joe Biden signed a law suspending the debt ceiling until January 1, 2025, allowing the country to avoid default. From January 2, 2025, the limit will be increased. To pass the document, Republicans and Democrats came to a compromise to reduce federal spending for two years.