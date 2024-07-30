Washington.- The U.S. national debt topped $35 trillion for the first time on Monday, a reminder of the country’s dire fiscal predicament as lawmakers battle tax and spending initiatives in Washington.

The Treasury Department noted this milestone in its daily report detailing the country’s financial status.

Red ink is rising in the United States more quickly than many economists have predicted, as the costs of federal programs enacted in recent years have exceeded initial projections.

The leading presidential candidates, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald J. Trump, have said little about the country’s deficits on the campaign trail, suggesting the economic problem will worsen in the years ahead.

Deep differences between Republicans and Democrats over policy priorities and resistance within both parties to enacting cuts to the major drivers of the national debt — Social Security and Medicare — have made it difficult for the United States to reduce its borrowing.

The Congressional Budget Office announced last month that the U.S. national debt will top $56 trillion by 2034 as rising spending and interest outstrip tax revenue.

High interest rates have caused the United States to manage the debt burden.

Some federal programs created during the pandemic, such as the Employee Tax Credit Withholding, have been more costly than budget experts predicted because of fraud and abuse.

There has also been stronger demand for tax credits than those offered through the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, which has inflated annual deficits.

The Treasury Department said Monday it borrowed $234 billion from April through June, less than expected, and is expected to borrow $740 billion from July through September.

Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen said in June that U.S. debt remained reasonable given the size of the economy and that she was focused on keeping interest costs stable.