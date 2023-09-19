Announcement of the amount comes amid an impasse in the agreement to finance the government, which could paralyze federal agencies

The US Treasury Department announced on Monday (September 18, 2023) that the country’s national debt surpassed the US$33 trillion mark for the first time – the value corresponds to more than R$160 trillion at current prices. Here’s the full report (PDF – 82 kB).

The announcement came days before a possible shutdown of federal agencies amid discussions over spending. Congress has until September 30 to approve a deal to fund US President Joe Biden’s government or agree to a short-term extension of federal funding at current levels. If this does not happen, the agencies will have to suspend their activities until the imbroglio is resolved.

The last time services were blocked due to lack of funding was in 2019, during the government of former US President Donald Trump.

The current bipartisan agreement calls for suspending the debt limit for 2 years and cutting federal spending by $1.5 trillion over a decade, freezing some funding that had been projected to increase next year and capping spending at a growth of 1% in 2025. The increase in debt, however, becomes another obstacle for the agreement to be approved.

SPENDING

Some Biden administration programs are expected to be more expensive than expected. An example is the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, estimated to cost around US$400 billion over 10 years. According to estimates from the Penn Wharton Budget Template from the University of Pennsylvania, the law could cost more than $1 trillion because of high demand for clean energy tax credits.

Furthermore, programs implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic are still costly. A tax benefit for employee retention projected to cost public coffers around US$55 billion caused the government to shell out US$230 billion.

At the same time, government projects to raise revenue do not pass in Congress.