US: National Archives asks former presidents to review personal records

The National Archives of the United States on Thursday asked the former presidents and former vice presidents of the country to review their personal records. in case they might contain confidential documents.

The request occurs after classified files were found in the personal residence of US President Joe Biden, in that of former Vice President Mike Pence and in the residence in Mar-a-Lago (Florida) of former Republican president Donald Trump.

The responsibility to comply with the Presidential Records Act does not diminish when a government ends

In a letter obtained by CNN, the office, which is in charge of guarding all presidential records, asks the representatives of the presidents and vice presidents of the last six Administrations -since Ronald Reagan’s (1981-1989)- to Check that your belongings do not include official documents.

“The responsibility of abiding by the Presidential Records Law – the regulation that obliges the delivery of all the documents of an administration to the National Archives – does not diminish when a Government ends,” the letter explains.

The National Archives notes that while classified documents have garnered attention in recent cases, any documents from these administrations must be delivered to the office.

Police guard surroundings of Trump’s house in raid for possession of classified documents. Photo: Giorgio VIERA / AFP

Former President Jimmy Carter, who signed the Presidential Records Act, is exempt from complying with her since her application did not begin until after she left office.

Despite this, his representatives assured CNN that they handed over all the presidential documents when his government ended.

Former Vice President Mike Pence was the latest former senior official to reveal that he found classified documents among his personal files.after a similar revelation by Biden prompted many to draw parallels to the case of Trump, whose refusal to turn over classified documents forced the FBI to stage a raid on Mar-a-Lago.

