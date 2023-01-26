WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. National Archives urged former U.S. presidents and vice presidents on Thursday to double-check their personal records for confidential documents or other presidential records after the discovery of such documents in the United States. inauguration of former President Donald Trump, current President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence, CNN reported.

The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) sent a letter to representatives of former presidents and vice presidents of the last six presidential administrations covered by the Presidential Records Act (PRA), the report added.

The letter cited by CNN urges former leaders to check their files to ensure that material deemed personal does not inadvertently contain presidential records that are required by law to be turned over to the National Archives. The US National Archives did not respond to a request for comment.

“We request that you conduct an assessment of any materials held outside of Nara relating to the Administration for which you serve as a designated representative under the PRA, to determine whether bodies of materials previously deemed to be personal in nature may inadvertently contain presidential information or vice presidential records. subject to the PRA, whether confidential or not,” CNN said, citing the letter.

Documents marked confidential were discovered at Pence’s Indiana home last week. Biden, whose documents date back to his time as vice president and senator, and Trump, who resisted handing over the items, prompting an FBI raid, are facing investigations by Justice Department special prosecutors over the improper handling of classified materials.

Trump’s manipulation of the records is also under federal criminal investigation.

A spokesman for former President Barack Obama told Reuters, when asked about possible classified documents, that his office had received a “release” from the National Archives.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu)