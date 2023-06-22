Estadão Contenti

06/22/2023 – 10:10 am

The national activity index in the United States, prepared by the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) of Chicago, fell to -0.15 in May, according to a survey released this Thursday, 22, by the institution, surprising analysts consulted by factset, which predicted a rise of 0.15. The April result was revised from 0.07 to 0.14.

The index’s quarterly moving average increased from -0.20 to -0.14 over the same period, according to the Chicago Fed.























