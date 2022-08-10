US Deputy Secretary of State Sherman: New Zealand could become a new member of the AUKUS alliance

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman named a country that is a potential member of the AUKUS defense alliance, which includes the UK, Australia and the US. In her opinion, New Zealand may enter the alliance in the future, reports TASS.

She noted that at present the organization’s sole purpose is to build a nuclear submarine fleet for Australia. The Deputy Secretary of State explained that the absence of other tasks is due to the scale of this project, adding that in the future the partnership of states will expand.

“We have stated from the beginning that in the future, others [стран] there may be opportunities to join the partnership, and of course, when that time comes, New Zealand is the country we would like to talk to about this,” Sherman said.

She called the US relationship with New Zealand “incredibly valuable,” stressing that the state is Washington’s most important partner in the Pacific.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Western countries of trying to use AUKUS to advance NATO interests in the Indo-Pacific region. He stressed that in such campaigning work, “militarist sentiments” are actively used, which, according to the minister, are manifested in modern Tokyo.