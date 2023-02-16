Deputy head of the US State Department Nuland called military bases in Crimea legitimate targets for Ukraine

Deputy head of the US State Department Victoria Nuland called military bases in Crimea legitimate targets for Ukraine. This is reported RIA News.

“These are legitimate targets, Ukraine is hitting them, and we support it,” Nuland said at a virtual Carnegie Center event.

According to her, “there are massive military installations in the Crimea, which Russia has turned into important logistical points.”

On February 8, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said that Kyiv should “destroy” Russian facilities that damage the country. The politician clarified that we are talking about “certain points” that are located on the territory of Russia.

Later, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev replied that in the event of an attack on Crimea, Ukraine could be hit with weapons of any type. He recalled that international law must respect the will of the people.