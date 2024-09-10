ABC: Americans believe Harris will win election debate with Trump

Americans do not believe in the victory of the Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in the election debates and prefer his Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris. This was reported by the ABC News channel, citing the results surveyconducted jointly with Ipsos.

It is claimed that only 37 percent of respondents believe in Trump’s victory. 43 percent of respondents expressed confidence in Harris’s victory, and another 18 percent were undecided.

The poll was conducted among 2,496 U.S. citizens between August 23 and 27. The margin of error is two percentage points.

It was previously announced that the debates would last 90 minutes. Candidates were prohibited from coming on stage with notes or other prepared materials, but they would be provided with a pen and paper for taking notes.