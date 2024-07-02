WSJ: Harris Most Likely to Replace Biden Due to Black Support

US Vice President Kamala Harris is considered the most likely candidate to possibly replace current US leader Joe Biden as the Democratic Party candidate in the upcoming elections, according to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

Despite having the same low approval ratings as US President Biden, Harris is quite popular among Democrats, as well as women and black voters. The search for a candidate to replace Biden without her candidacy could cause discontent and division within the party, the newspaper writes.

“This lady is ready to be president. She’s truly earned her position. I would be angry if you tried to jump the vice president,” said Michigan Democratic Black Caucus Chairman Keith Williams.

Kamala Harris has emerged as Biden’s most important defender since his dismal performance, giving several interviews to ease the rapidly spreading panic among Democrats.

Earlier, it was reported that Harris tried to justify Biden after the debate with former US President Donald Trump, calling on Americans to focus on all the work the president has done for the country, and not his speech.