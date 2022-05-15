US President said hate “remains a stain on the soul” of the country; Buffalo attack killed 10 people

US President Joe Biden said the American people must work together to “Face the hate that remains as a stain on the soul” from the country. The speech was given this Sunday (May 15, 2022), 1 day after the attack in the city of Buffalo, New York, which killed at least 10 people.

“Our hearts are heavy once more, but our resolve must never waver. No one understands this more than the people sitting across from me – moms, dads, kids, family members – about how these people in Buffalo feel today.”he said.

Biden made the remarks during a speech at the National Peace Officers Memorial Service, an event honoring police officers killed on duty in 2021.

The president commented on the Buffalo bombing at the beginning of his speech. He said the facts about the attack were still being gathered, but said the Justice Department was investigating the case as “a hate crime” motivated by racial reasons.

Biden said he is being updated on the progress of the investigation. The FBI, the US federal police, is also helping with the investigation.



On Saturday afternoon (May 14), a gunman fired shots at people at Tops Friendly Market, a supermarket located in a mostly black neighborhood nearly three miles north of downtown Buffalo. At least 10 people died and another 3 were injured. Of the victims, 11 were black.

Authorities identified the gunman as Payton Gendron, an 18-year-old white male who lives in Conklin, a small town 200 miles from Buffalo.

According to local police, Gendron researched the demography of the region and traveled to the city, arriving the day before the attack to carry out reconnaissance with the “express purpose” to kill “as many blacks as possible”.

Authorities further stated that he streamed the attack live on Twitch. He was arrested after turning himself in to the police.

Also on Sunday (May 15), Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia stated that Gendron underwent a mental health assessment in June 2021 after undergoing a “widespread threat” while attending Susquehanna Valley Central High Schoola Conklin school.

He was released the next day. The commissioner further said that the 2021 threat was not racially motivated. The information is from Reuters.