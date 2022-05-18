The coffee chain starbucks will bear the travel costs in the United States of those employees who want to abort, as well as those of workers who undergo gender reassignment procedures, provided that the closest center that offers such services is more than 160 kilometers away, the company announced Monday.

Regardless of what the Supreme Court decides, we will always ensure that our associates (employees) have access to quality health care“, wrote the acting vice president, Sara Kelly, in a letter sent to the workers and that has been collected by several local media.

Starbucks thus reacts to the leak of a Supreme Court draft that includes a majority opinion of this court to repeal a 1973 ruling in what is known as the case of “Roe vs. Wade” and that guaranteed the right to termination of pregnancy.

Removing that ruling will leave abortion regulation in the hands of states, many of which are enacting laws to ban or restrict the voluntary termination of pregnancy.

The chain, based in Seattle (Washington), will also extend transportation benefits to people who depend on workers who are enrolled in the company’s health plan.

Nevertheless, has not clarified whether it will cover the costs of unionized workers, after last May 4 announced a salary increase from which expressly excluded cafeteria workers who have organized to form a union.

Pro-abortion protests in the United States.

Mastercard joins the initiative

This includes a variety of services, from fertility treatments to surrogacy services. […] including access to contraceptive methods, and termination of pregnancy.

Mastercard Inc. said it would help pay for workers’ travel to access abortions if termination of pregnancy is not available in their home state.

“We will continue to offer employees access to the same health careincluding family planning and reproductive benefits, which is available today wherever you live,” the credit card company said in a memo to staff on Wednesday.

With this measure, Mastercard and Starbucks join other big companies like Tesla, Levi Strauss, Yelp, Citigroup, Apple Inc. and Match Group Inc. have agreed to pay travel costs for anyone who needs to travel to another state for an abortion.

“While a Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade “is not yet final, we recognize that this is a significant time and one in which there could be many questions,” Purchase-based Mastercard said in the memo. New York.

Mastercard has long paid workers to travel to access other health services, including organ transplants and other specialized surgeries, according to the statements.

The bank company’s new abortion travel policy goes into effect June 1.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE and Bloomberg

