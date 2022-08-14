Four United States lawmakers arrived in Taiwan on Sunday for a working tour amid the diplomatic crisis with China, just two weeks after Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House of Representatives, visited the island. The delegation will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen, politicians and businessmen in order to seek alternatives to military exercises and China’s sanctions on the “independent province”.

Taiwanese media recorded the arrival of a US government plane at Taipei airport, carrying four US parliamentarians. The two-day visit will include meetings with Taiwanese leaders, announced the American Institute in Taiwan, the US government’s representative on the island.

“The delegation will meet with senior Taiwan officials to discuss US-Taiwan relations, regional security, trade, investment, global supply chains, the climate crisis, and other relevant issues of mutual interest,” said the official. Institute through a statement.

In addition to the visit to what is also known as Formosa Island, the US delegation plans to visit other areas of the Indo-Pacific. The current context in the region was severely stressed after Nancy Pelosi arrived on the island on August 2, something that China saw as a show of support from the United States for the independence of Taiwan.

“Especially at a time when China is raising tensions in the Taiwan Strait and the region with military exercises, Markey is leading a delegation to visit Taiwan, once again demonstrating the strong support of the United States Congress for Taiwan.” Taiwan’s presidential office said in a statement.

From left to right, Democratic US House of Representatives member John Garamendi shakes hands with Donald Yu-Tien Hsu, director general of the department. of North American Affairs, Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry after arriving on a US government plane at Songshan Airport in Taipei, Taiwan, on Sunday, August 14, 2022. © AP Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The delegation is led by Democratic Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts, who will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen and other officials. Similarly, members of the private sector seek to discuss shared interests, such as the reduction of military exercises in the Taiwan Strait by China.

Markey, a representative of the Senate’s Subcommittee on East Asia, Pacific Relations and International Cybersecurity, met with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol early Sunday before he arrived in Taipei.

The other members of the delegation are: Republican Rep. Aumua Amata Coleman and House Democrats John Garamendi and Alan Lowenthal.

A visit that continues to generate discomfort

For her part, Pelosi held her first press conference since her trip to Taiwan last Wednesday, emphasizing that her country will not allow China to isolate the Taipei government. Similarly, he assured that the objective of his visit was focused on reaffirming “the strong relationship” between the United States and the independent island.

Despite Pelosi’s actions, the White House has sought to distance itself from the visit, stressing that it was a personal decision by the president of the Lower House of that country, in addition to reaffirming its support for the “one China” paradigm, political which internationally calls Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan “rogue provinces”.

China responded to Pelosi’s visit with threatening military exercises, sending missiles, warships and fighter jets to show its displeasure, even days after the US official left the island.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said Chinese planes have continued to cross the Taiwan Strait daily, even after the announcement of the conclusion of the military exercises last Wednesday.

Prior to the arrival of the US delegation, the Taiwanese Ministry reported 44 Chinese military aircraft and six naval ships over Taiwanese territory at around 5 pm (local time).

6 PLAN vessels and 22 PLA aircraft around our surrounding region were detected today (August 14, 2022) until 1700(GMT+8). #ROCARmedForces have monitored the situation and responded to these activities with aircraft in CAP, naval vessels, and land-based missile systems. pic.twitter.com/L0BKERBAn8 — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) August 14, 2022



Different measures to avoid the definitive independence of Taiwan

The Beijing government is adamantly opposed to the island, which is approximately 130 kilometers away from the mainland, having contact and relations with foreign governments, as happened with the approach of a high-ranking leader like Pelosi.

With the official’s visit, the Xi Jinping government blocked imports of citrus, fish and other foods to Taiwan, although it has not interrupted one of the most important technological and manufacturing relations in the world. All these are the issues that seek to be addressed in the visit of the legislators.

Kurt Campbell, deputy assistant to President Joe Biden, claimed last week that China had used Pelosi’s visit as a pretext to pressure Taiwan, endangering peace and stability in the region.

“China has overreacted and its actions continue to be provocative, destabilizing and unprecedented,” said the senior White House official in charge of Asia policy.

File photo. Taiwan Air Force Mirage fighter jets roll down a runway at an airbase in Hsinchu, Taiwan, on Friday, August 5, 2022. On Thursday, August 11, 2022, China renewed its threat to attack Taiwan after nearly a week. of war games near the island. Taiwan has called Beijing’s claims of an autonomous democracy “wishful thinking” and launched its own military exercises. AP – Johnson Lai

He also expressed that the visit “has sought to ignore the central line between the People’s Republic of China and Taiwan, which has been respected by both parties for more than 60 years as a stabilizing feature.”

China accuses the United States of supporting the independence forces in Taiwan with the sale of military equipment to the island and of committing its officials to develop strategies that allow the establishment of a new nation.

The Chinese Communist Party, which rules the country, has said it is in favor of Taiwan joining them peacefully, but “if necessary, it does not rule out the use of force.”

The island of Formosa was separated from mainland China in 1949 during a civil war in which the communists took control of the territory, creating the People’s Republic of China. The leaders of the previous government fled to Taiwan and since then, de facto, the island has had its own governing institutions.

The United States has said it would send warships and planes through the Taiwan Strait in the coming weeks and says it is developing a roadmap for trade talks with Taiwan, which are expected to be announced in the coming days.

With AP, EFE and Reuters