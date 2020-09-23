Washington: William Todd, a US diplomat nominated to be the next US ambassador to Pakistan, said that Pakistan should take continuous and irreversible action against terrorism. At the same time, it needs to be shown that it is ready to follow international commitments against weapons of massacre.

On Tuesday, Todd told the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing for approval of the post that he expected India and Pakistan to take necessary steps to reduce tensions. US President Donald Trump has named Tod as the next US ambassador to Pakistan.

Tod also said that peace in Afghanistan is in the interest of both countries and to achieve this, effective cooperation of US and Pakistan is necessary. He said, “In terms of regional dimensions, although we have strong relations with India, it should not be built at the cost of Pakistan.” I believe that under the right circumstances, we can have a strong relationship with both countries. ”

He said, “We hope that both countries will take necessary steps to reduce tensions and as President Trump proposed, we are ready to arrange negotiations on the request of both sides.” Pakistan should take continuous and irreversible action against terrorism to reduce tensions and establish strong relations with America once again.

“Pakistan needs to show that it is ready to follow international commitments against weapons of mass destruction,” Tod told MPs. Pakistan begins historic ‘Afghan peace talks’ between Afghan leaders and Taliban Acknowledged to have played an important role in making it happen, Tod said that Islamabad has an even more important role in supporting the efforts being made for a political settlement that will end the 40-year war.

Tod said, “This is an opportunity for Pakistan to play a new and better role in the region and it will be my top priority if I am elected to this post.”

