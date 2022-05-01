Home page politics

Markus Hofstetter

Soldiers of the Irpin Territorial Defense of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Army walk the grounds of the Irpin Cemetery carrying flowers in their hands to commemorate their fallen comrades. © Emilio Morenatti/dpa

Update from May 1st, 11 p.m.: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accuses NATO and the EU of having accepted that Washington is in charge. In an interview by the Italian TV company Mediasetwhich also from the Russian state agency mug circulated, Vladimir Putin’s confidant said he was convinced that all countries agreed that only the United States should be listened to. “And both NATO and the European Union have come to terms with the fact that their ‘landlord’ is based in Washington,” Lavrov said. “And in Washington they decided that the world has to be monopolar now, they talk about that all the time.”

The politician also accused the US and Canada of being responsible for training “neo-Nazi sub-detachments” that had found their way into the ranks of the Ukrainian army. By this Lavrov meant primarily the “Azov” regiment, the remnants of which were entrenched in the Azovstal plant in the port city of Mariupol. Currently there are publications “that confirm that Americans and especially Canadians played a leading role in preparing ultra-radical, openly neo-Nazi sub-detachments for Ukraine”. However, the minister did not say which publications he was referring to.

Update from May 1st, 8:46 p.m.: There has long been a debate in the US about the point at which it is justified to send American troops to Ukraine. Republican House Representative Adam Kinzinger has now introduced a resolution that would authorize President Joe Biden to send in US troops if Russia uses chemical, biological or nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Kinzinger confirmed this himself via Twitter and spoke of an “important message that weapons of mass destruction will not be tolerated in Ukraine.”

Ukraine war: EU prepares new sanctions against Russia – including oil embargo

Update from May 1st, 8:05 p.m.: The EU Commission is preparing another package of sanctions against Russia, according to diplomatic sources. This should also include an import ban on Russian oil. The import stop is made possible by a political U-turn in Germany, which had previously been skeptical about an oil embargo.

The new text of the sanctions could be presented to the member states as early as Wednesday, according to diplomatic circles. In order to convince member states that are still skeptical, a gradual implementation of the import ban is planned. The EU member states are to be given six to eight months to diversify their sources of oil.

Update from May 1st, 2:16 p.m.: In a speech on May 1st, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev warned against escalating the war in Ukraine. “The risk of the war escalating to pan-European and even global (war) is real,” Radev said. He made no mention of Russia and Ukraine, but said that “explosions are ringing in the heart of Europe.” “Our home, our children, our homeland and nature can fall victim to this escalation,” Radew warned.

Head of state Radev, who is considered pro-Russia, said it was “our patriotic duty” not to allow Bulgaria to become involved in the Ukraine war. In doing so, he opposed Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, who wants to push through arms deliveries from Bulgaria to Ukraine.

The Bulgarian head of state Rumen Radew warns of (archive photo) a pan-European war © Valentina Petrova/AP/dpa

Bulgaria’s four-party liberal-socialist coalition government is divided on the issue of military aid to Ukraine. The Socialists are threatening to leave the government if the other partners decide to do so. The parliament in Sofia is scheduled to decide on possible military aid to Kyiv this Wednesday.

Ukraine diplomacy: Russia wants long-term influence in Kherson

Update from May 1st, 11:47 am: According to the British government, Russia attaches great importance to long-term influence in the city of Cherson in southern Ukraine, which was conquered at the beginning of March. The city of about 300,000 is now under pro-Russian administration, which has said a return to Ukrainian control is impossible, according to a Defense Ministry statement released in London on Sunday. The Russian ruble has also been used as a means of payment in Cherson since Sunday.

“These statements likely indicate Russia’s intention to exercise strong political and economic influence in Kherson in the long term,” the report said. Permanent control of the city and its transport links will increase Russia’s ability to sustain advances in northern and western Ukraine and secure control of the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea.

A Russian Army soldier patrols with a tank in Kherson. (Archive photo) © Konstantin Mihalchevskiy/Imago Images

Ukraine diplomacy: EU prepares another sanctions pact against Russia

Update from May 1st, 10.40 a.m.: The EU could adopt another package of sanctions against Russia in the coming days, which would also include oil import bans. A corresponding text is currently being prepared and the EU Commission could present it in the coming days with a view to a meeting of ambassadors on Wednesday, the news agency said AFP learned at the weekend from diplomatic circles in Brussels.

According to this, Hungary in particular is still considered a potential blocker of a unanimous decision on sanctions that will then be necessary. After his re-election in early April, Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced that he would veto any form of energy embargo.

Because of the Russian war in Ukraine, the EU countries had already decided to ban the import of Russian coal. The Ukraine and EU countries such as Poland and the Baltic countries have long been calling for an expansion to include oil and gas. However, Germany and some other countries are very dependent on Russian energy imports.

Ukraine diplomacy: Nancy Pelosi with surprise visit to Kyiv

First report from May 1st, 10:01 a.m.: The visit of high-ranking Western politicians to Kyiv continues. More than two months after the start of Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine, Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, has visited the capital. In addition to Pelosi, Representatives Jason Crow, Jim McGovern and Adam Schiff were present.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the US Democrat for support from the United States at a meeting with the US Democrat, Zelenskyy said on Sunday in the Telegram news service. Zelenskyj said to them: “You are all welcome.” Pelosi thanked Zelenskyj for the “fight for freedom. We are on a frontier of freedom and your fight is a fight for all.”

A spokesman for Pelosi said: “Our delegation has traveled to Kyiv to send an unequivocal and resounding message to the whole world: America stands firmly on the side of Ukraine.”

Ukraine diplomacy: Ukrainian foreign minister asks China for security guarantees

In an interview published in local state media on Saturday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba asked China for protection guarantees and sharply criticized Russia. “Ukraine is currently exploring the possibility of receiving security guarantees from permanent members of the UN Security Council, including China, and other major powers,” Kuleba told Xinhua News Agency. “This is a sign of our respect and trust in the People’s Republic of China.”

Beijing had already pledged to assist Ukraine in 2013 if it was attacked or threatened with nuclear weapons. Since Russia’s invasion, however, the Chinese leadership has been evasive on the issue. When asked about this, a spokesman for the State Department last month referred only to “substantive restrictions” and “certain conditions” that would result from a United Nations resolution for non-nuclear armed states.

Ukraine negotiations: war endangers China’s infrastructure initiative

The government in Beijing has not officially condemned the Russian attack as part of the Ukraine war, instead repeatedly accusing the US and NATO of provoking Russia and fueling the conflict by supplying arms to Ukraine. Chinese state media have so far largely followed Moscow’s line, hardly reporting on civilian victims of Russian attacks and, in accordance with Russian guidelines, avoiding terms such as “war” and “invasion”.

The interview with Kuleba now contained unusually open criticism of Russia. The Ukrainian accused Moscow of endangering China’s “New Silk Road” infrastructure initiative and the Chinese economy with its “invasion”. “We believe that this war is not in China’s interest,” Xinhua quoted the foreign minister as saying. “The situation is not escalating because of Ukraine, but we are exercising our right to defend ourselves.”

Ukraine diplomacy: Washington and Kyiv agree on arms deliveries

According to Ukrainian sources, the Ukrainian and US military have again agreed on the delivery of weapons, ammunition and other equipment. The process is constantly strictly controlled, according to a phone call between the Ukrainian commander-in-chief Valery Saluschnyj and US Chief of Staff Mark Milley on Sunday night on Saluschnyj’s Facebook page. Accordingly, the difficult situation in eastern Ukraine was also discussed.

Zalushnyj emphasized that the Ukrainian army must switch from Soviet equipment to NATO models. “And the sooner we start this process, the sooner we will complete it,” it said.

US President Joe Biden had previously announced that he wanted to apply for another $33 billion for Kyiv. Much of this is earmarked for military aid. Overall, since the beginning of the war at the end of February, the United States has promised or delivered arms and ammunition to Ukraine alone worth more than 3.7 billion US dollars (around 3.5 billion euros).