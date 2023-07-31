Another fatal accident in cycling: American mountain biker Magnus White dies on a training ride. The 17-year-old was preparing for the upcoming World Cup.

Dhe 17-year-old mountain bike athlete Magnus White died in an accident during a training ride. The American died on Saturday near the town of Boulder, Colorado after a collision with a car. This was announced by the US Cycling Association on Sunday.

White was preparing for the upcoming World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, where he wanted to take part in the junior competitions. The association described him as a “rising star”. He won the junior national cyclocross championships in 2021 and then spent a season racing with the national team in Europe before competing at the World Championships in Arkansas, USA, last year.

Fatal accidents happen again and again in cycling. In June, the Swiss professional cyclist Gino Mäder died after a fall at the Tour de Suisse. Just over a week ago, a 17-year-old young Italian driver also had an accident after falling on the Juniors’ Tour of Upper Austria.