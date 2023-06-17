More than 50 million people are threatened by extreme weather conditions in the United States, while three have died in Texas where serious damage has been recorded due to the violent rains. In the next few hours, meteorologists warn, they are expected tornadoes, hail and high winds in different areas at mild risk, including Montgomery and Mobile in Alabama, Little Rock, Arkansas, Jackson, Mississippi, and Tallahassee, Florida. Also at marginal risk from large hail and high winds are Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington, Denver and Jacksonville, Florida.

Added to this are record temperatures that, the National Weather Service said, are expected to continue through the middle of next week in the south-central US.