Former president stated that he will be arrested next Tuesday (21.mar); White House follows repercussions

The White House monitors the possibility of protests against the possible arrest of the former president donald trump next Tuesday (21.Mar.2023). According to John Kirby, one of the spokesmen for the Presidency of the United States, however, there are no indications of violent acts.

“We are always monitoring the situation here as best we can and obviously we don’t want to see any activity turn violent, certainly nothing like what we saw on January 6th, but we are watching that,” said in interview to the broadcaster Fox News.

Asked if he was worried about the country’s security at the time, Kirby replied: “I am not aware of any such activity. But obviously we work hand in hand with state and local authorities across the country and will continue to monitor this as best we can.”

Trump claimed that documents allegedly leaked from a “Attorney’s Office” of Manhattan (New York) indicate an operation to arrest him next Tuesday. He made the statement on his profile on the social network Truth Social on Saturday morning (18.mar).

The republican did not present evidence or details about what would be the accusation that could lead to his arrest.

He is investigated by keep confidential documents about his tenure as President of the United States and for alleged tax fraud involving the Trump Organizations.

“Illegal leaks from a corrupt and highly political Manhattan District Attorney’s office indicate that, with no crime proven, and based on a fairy tale, the Republican candidate [à Presidência em 2024] and former president of the United States of America will be arrested on Tuesday [21.mar] next week. Protest, take back our nation!”he wrote.

According to Trump, the US faces economic difficulties and is now in the “3rd world”. The republican also spoke again of fraud in the 2022 elections that led to Joe Biden to the presidency of the country.

“The American dream is dead! Radical left anarchists stole our presidential election and with it the heart of our country.”said the Republican.