US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said this Thursday (9), during a visit to Seoul, that Washington views military cooperation between Russia and North Korea with concern and is monitoring “closely and carefully” possible transfers. of Russian weapons and technology destined for Kim Jong-un’s regime.

“We are closely and carefully watching the support that Russia is offering to North Korea in recent times,” Blinken said at a press conference held at the end of his meeting with his South Korean counterpart, Park Jin.

Washington and Seoul denounced that Pyongyang sent approximately one million artillery rounds and other military equipment to Moscow for use in the war in Ukraine, under an agreement that apparently was reached in September during a summit meeting between dictator Kim Jong-un and the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The estimate is that Pyongyang, which appears to have turned its back on dialogue with Washington and Seoul in favor of rapprochement with Beijing and Moscow, will receive Russian military technology in exchange, including that applied to space rockets, at a time when the regime hopes to place its first spy satellite in orbit.

“We are really concerned about any support for North Korea’s ballistic missile programs and its nuclear technology or space launch capabilities,” Blinken said.

The head of American diplomacy insisted that these exchanges violate UN resolutions and stressed the special gravity of these actions, given that Russia is a permanent member of the Security Council.

For his part, the South Korean Foreign Minister said that Seoul is carefully analyzing the possible link between North Korea and the terrorist group Hamas, after members of its armed wing were seen carrying anti-tank rocket launchers similar to those manufactured by the regime, based on a Soviet design.

“If this link is confirmed, the North must be punished proportionately,” said Park, whom Blinken thanked for South Korean support in “condemning Hamas terrorist attacks and quickly sending humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians.”