By Andrea Shalal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House is closely monitoring First Republic and other smaller banks following steps to protect depositors in the wake of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) last week, an official said on Tuesday.

Asked whether there is still a danger of runs on other regional banks, the official said the US banking system is “in a much better position now” than it would have been if measures had not been taken and depositors did not have confidence that their funds would be protected.

“We are dedicating a lot of time to ensure that we are sailing well,” said the official, adding that the White House is in close contact with the Treasury and the FDIC, the US agency that acts in guaranteeing bank deposits, about possible problems in other banks that were about the same size as the SVB.

The closing of SVB on Friday – followed two days later by the collapse of New York-based Signature Bank – roiled global markets and forced US President Joe Biden to rush assurances that the financial system is safe. and led to emergency measures giving banks access to more funding.

“We are certainly monitoring what is happening at First Republic. They are one of the banks that is under a bit more stress, but we have no announcements at this time about any actions we are taking,” the official said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)