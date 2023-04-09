The United States Navy unfolded in middle East a guided-missile submarine with the capacity to carry up to 154 Tomahawk missiles, a spokesman said Saturday, in what appeared to be a show of force toward Iran following recent tensions.

The Navy rarely acknowledges the location or mobilization of submarines. Commander Timothy Hawkins, a spokesman for the Bahrain-based 5th Fleet, declined to comment on the submarine’s mission or the reasons behind its deployment.

The nuclear powered submarinebased in Kings Bay, Georgia, passed through the Suez Canal on Friday. “It has the capacity to carry up to 154 Tomahawk land-attack cruise missiles and is (…) with the 5th Fleet to help ensure regional maritime security and stability,” Hawkins pointed out.

The 5th Fleet patrols the crucial Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20% of the world’s oil passes. Also in the area are the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, off Yemen, and the Red Sea, which stretches to the Suez Canal, the Egyptian waterway that connects the Middle East with the Mediterranean Sea.

In recent yearsthe United States, Great Britain and Israel have accused Iran of attacking oil tankers and merchant ships, accusations that Tehran denies. The US Navy also reported a series of tense sea encounters with Iranian forces in which it claimed they were unnecessarily aggressive.

The United States last month launched airstrikes against Iranian-backed forces in Syria after a rocket attack killed a US contractor and wounded seven others in northeastern Syria.

The Tomahawks fired from ships or submarines can hit targets at 2,500 kilometers (1,500 miles) away.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran escalated after former US President Donald Trump withdrew the country from the landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, which eased economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic in exchange for curtailing its nuclear activity and of enhanced surveillance.