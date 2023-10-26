The Pentagon reported this Thursday (26) that it has mobilized 900 military personnel in the Middle East to prevent a regional escalation of the conflict between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas.

Pentagon spokesman Gen. Pat Ryder said at a news conference that none of the military personnel had been deployed to Israel. The 900 have already been sent or are in the process of being sent to the US Central Command (Centcom) area of ​​operations, which operates in the Middle East, Central Asia and parts of South Asia.

“I can confirm that they are not going to Israel. The intent is to support regional deterrence efforts and further enhance U.S. force protection capabilities,” she added.

The US has also deployed two aircraft carriers to dissuade Iran and the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah from entering the conflict.

Furthermore, in recent days, the country has warned of an increase in attacks on its bases in Syria and Iraq.