Despite threats of retaliation from Russian President Vladimir Putin, Germany continues to support the idea of ​​the planned deployment of US long-range missiles on its territory. Berlin, on the other hand, recalled spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann, has already explained the reasons for the stationing of the missiles starting from 2026: “In particular, because Russia has altered the strategic balance in Europe and is threatening Europe and Germany with cruise missiles and we must equip ourselves with this deterrent”, she declared.

Putin has warned of the risk of a Cold War-style missile crisis in the event of a deploymentsaying Moscow would be forced to take “mirror” measures in response to Washington and Berlin’s plan. The Russian leader made it clear that Moscow would no longer feel committed to a previous ban on intermediate-range nuclear weapons.

The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty has not been in force since the United States formally withdrew from it in 2019 during the Donald Trump administration, accusing Russia of violating its obligations under the treaty.

According to Putin, Russia continued to respect the agreements even though the treaty was effectively a dead letter. Putin also said that Russian warships could be equipped with missiles in response to the German-American plan. When asked about Russian threats, the German government spokeswoman simply replied: “We take note of it.”.

Putin’s Threat to the US and Germany

According to Putin, the United States will further increase tensions by deploying missiles in Germany. And Russia is ready to respond with similar measures. This is the message from St. Petersburg, launched during the parade for the 328th anniversary of the founding of the Russian Navy.

The Russian president stressed that within the range of such weapons “will be important Russian government and military control facilities, administrative and industrial centers, and defense infrastructure. And the flight time to targets on our territory for such missiles, which in the future may be equipped with nuclear warheads, will be about 10 minutes.”

“If the United States of America implements such plans,” the Russian president added, “we will consider ourselves free from the previously assumed unilateral moratorium on the deployment of medium- and short-range strike weapons, including increasing the capabilities of our Navy’s coastal forces. We will take mirror measures to implement them, taking into account the actions of the United States and its satellites in Europe and other regions of the world.”

“In addition,” the Russian head of state added, “we will continue to increase the supply of surface and submarine forces, and we will equip ships with new-generation high-tech weapons and hypersonic missile systems, and we will develop reconnaissance, surveillance and air defense systems for the near and far borders.”

US missiles deployed in Germany: the program

The Multi Domain Task Force’s long-range firepower deployment program includes Tomahawk missiles, SM-6s and hypersonic missiles now under development, “which have a significantly longer range than the ground-based missiles currently based in Europe.” The United States and Germany announced the future deployment in a joint statement released during the NATO summit in Washington. It will therefore begin with “episodic deployments” in 2026 and continue “in the future with sustained stationing.” “Exercising these advanced capabilities – it is explained – will demonstrate the United States’ commitment to NATO and its contribution to Europe’s integrated deterrence.”

The deployment of intermediate-range missiles, that is, between 500 and 5,500 kilometers, was prohibited by the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, which was signed in 1987 by Mikhail Gorbachev and Ronald Reagan, a treaty from which the United States withdrew in 2019, denouncing Russia’s development of the new 9M729 cruise missile. Last month, Vladimir Putin declared that Russia would resume production of intermediate-range nuclear missiles, denouncing American exercises of such weapons in Denmark.