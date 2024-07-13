Russia has sufficient capabilities to respond to the long-range missiles that the United States plans to deploy in Germany starting in 2026Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, stressing that in such a case the potential targets would be European capitals. In an interview with star journalist Pavel Zarubin, for Vgtrk, who asked him whether Russia would respond to the US decision, Peskov replied “certainly.”

“There is always a paradoxical situation: The United States has deployed several types of missilesof different range, traditionally pointed towards our country. Our country, accordingly, has identified European centers as targets for our missiles,” Peskov said. The paradox, he explained, is that the United States continues to collect money, while Europe “is in the missiles’ crosshairs.”

“Our country is in the crosshairs of American missiles deployed in Europe,” he concludes. “All this has happened before. We have enough potential to deter these missiles, but the capitals of these states are potential targets.”