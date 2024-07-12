Home page politics

From: Florian Pfitzner

Press Split

In view of the war in Ukraine, the USA is deploying new weapons in Germany. Security experts say the military presence follows a sound logic.

Berlin – In the 75th year of its existence, the North Atlantic defense alliance has returned to its core mission: deterrence and defense against a territorial aggressor. This was demonstrated at the NATO summit in Washington, which also revealed that the United States wants to station missiles in Germany from 2026 that can reach as far as Russia.

In Europe, this decision reminds many people of the Cold War. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) justified the planned build-up of long-range US weapons in Germany. There could be no talk of a new arms race, Russia had already stationed these weapons systems for a long time – within absolute range of Germany and other European nations.

Union parliamentary group vice-chairman Wadephul: “NATO is effectively strengthening its defence”

The CDU also trusts in the understanding that Russia poses a serious threat to Europe. The NATO summit sent “a sign of unity and strength,” “because we were able to agree on strong signals to Russia and China as well as on effective and long-term help for Ukraine,” said Union parliamentary group vice-chairman Johann Wadephul to this editorial team. From a German perspective, this primarily refers to the “US decision” to “station stand-off precision weapons such as Tomahawk cruise missiles in Germany,” said the CDU security politician. “In this way, NATO is effectively strengthening its defense and thus also its deterrence.”

From 2026, US Tomahawk cruise missiles with a range of more than 2,000 kilometers are to be stationed in Germany. © picture alliance/dpa/US Navy via DVIDS | Petty Off 2. Cl Zachary Grooman

At its anniversary summit in Washington, NATO presented itself as larger and more united than ever before. “The Turning point manifests itself above all in the increased defense spending,” commented Christina Krause, Head of International Politics and Security at the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, in an interview with this editorial team: Currently, 23 of 32 member states have reached the two percent target promised at the summit in Wales ten years ago. Actually, every NATO country is supposed to spend at least two percent of its economic output on the military.

Security expert Krause: “The tone towards China has become harsher”

Russia’s President Wladimir Putin Meanwhile, Germany is continuing to boost its war economy. He was the “main addressee” of the NATO summit, explained Krause. Immediately before the talks in Washington, Putin “once again launched a massive air attack on the Ukrainian capital Kiev and showed once again that neither international treaties nor human lives count for him.” With the stationing of US missiles in Germany, “a security gap will be closed in Europe until its own capabilities have been developed,” said the security expert. “The presence of the USA and its capabilities are the only alternative for the security of the European NATO states.”

In Washington, the discussion was not only about Russia and Ukraine, but also about China. “The tone towards China has become tougher,” said Krause. The People’s Republic is described as a “decisive pioneer” of the Russian war against Ukraine. In order to do justice to the scope of the Ukraine war, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and Japan took part in the NATO summit. The partnership with the countries of the Asia-Pacific region “should be further deepened, Ukraine should be supported together and hybrid threats should be countered together,” explained Krause. “The alliance will thus become more global.”