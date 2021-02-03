The US missile defense (ABM) system will ultimately prove to be a colander and will fail to defend the country against all Russian ballistic missiles. Yuri Rogulev, head of the Franklin Roosevelt Foundation for the Study of the United States at Moscow State University, said this on the Zvezda TV channel.

He said that the idea of ​​creating a defensive missile defense system appeared in the United States back in the 1980s. “Then they refused and came back again. All this costs a lot of money, ”the expert added.

According to him, Washington almost immediately faced criticism, since “the missile defense system will never give the country a 100% guarantee.” “Therefore, ours, of course, warned that if they (the USA – approx. “Lenta.ru”) will continue to build this system and bring it closer to the borders of Russia, she will be forced to develop new weapons systems, which she did, ”Rogulev said.

In January, retired US Marine Corps officer Scott Cooper named the fifth-generation F-35 Lightning II fighter jet as the main deterrent to Russia and China. In his opinion, in order to deter potential adversaries, the US Air Force should increase the number of stealth fighters and strategic bombers, which are distinguished by the ability to overcome an enemy air defense system.

Earlier, in July 2020, the Pentagon announced the creation and improvement of missile defense systems by Moscow and Beijing, which poses a threat to the United States. The representative of the department stressed that the sphere of missile defense is an important component of the rivalry between the great powers, and Russia has very powerful military resources.