US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in the Chinese capital Beijing on Sunday for a two-day visit to China. During the visit, he should give a boost to the very difficult relationship between the US and China. In any case, Blinken will meet his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang and possibly Chinese President Xi Jinping. For the first time since 2018, a US minister is visiting China.

Blinken awaits a difficult visit. Never before has the relationship between the two world powers been so bad. This is partly due to the tensions surrounding Taiwan, the trade war, the differing views on the war in Ukraine and the Chinese balloon that flew over the US in February this year. According to the Americans, it was a spy balloon.

The balloon prevented a then impending visit by Blinken to China, which only increased tensions. It was then uncertain whether Blinken would still travel to China. Even though that visit has now come, an “intention to experience some sort of breakthrough” is not to be expected, said Daniel Kritenbrink, the United States’ top East Asia diplomat. this week.

‘Open communication’

Blinken’s visit should therefore be seen as a breakthrough in itself. “Open communication” between the two countries is an important goal, according to Blinken. Because, as Blinken said this week: “If we want to ensure that competition with China does not result in a conflict, then you have to start communicating.”

The visit by the US minister should also pave the way for more US-Chinese meetings in the coming months. For example, the ministers Janet Yellen (Finance) Gina Raimondo (Trade) may also visit China on two successful days for Blinken in the near future, the Reuters news agency writes. The visit should also facilitate future meetings between US President Joe Biden and Xi Jinping at international summits.