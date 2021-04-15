Senior US military officials have advocated keeping a small US presence in Afghanistan. This is reported by Politico, citing officials familiar with the discussions.

According to them, some in the US Armed Forces believe that it is worth leaving several thousand American troops in Afghanistan in the person of special forces and military advisers. The military believes that these forces are necessary to contain the militants of the Taliban terrorist movement (prohibited in Russia). It is noted that among those who opposed the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan was the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Armed Forces, Mark Milli.

Earlier, United States President Joe Biden explained the decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan. According to the American leader, the military forces of the United States and European countries can neither create nor maintain a stable Afghan government.

Prior to that, Biden confirmed the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan from May 1 to September 11. NATO countries also decided to withdraw their troops from this state.