An American officer is demanding that the US government in Washington supply cluster munitions for Ukraine’s HIMARS systems. Russia’s army would be in serious trouble.

Washington—Im Ukraine war Conventional weapons are used in rows, recently cluster munitions, which are considered to be particularly insidious, have also been included. This is fired by the M777 field howitzers, which Kiev has received from the USA and Australia, among others, since the spring of 2022 after the Russian invasion.

Ukraine offensive: US military demands delivery of cluster munitions for HIMARS

The M777 typically has a range of about 15 kilometers. Also, the hit probability is far from accurate. Because the Ukrainian offensive near Robotyne in the south is making some progress, but not decisively, a US military is now demanding that Joe Biden’s American government in Washington supply cluster munitions for the highly effective HIMARS multiple rocket launchers.

The news magazine reports Newsweek. The US military is former officer and West Point Academy graduate Dan Rice. According to the report, long-range missiles armed with cluster munitions could be “the key to unlocking Russia’s impressive defense network” for Ukraine.

Feared by the Russian army: HIMARS multiple rocket launchers.

Ukraine offensive: will Kiev get cluster munitions for the HIMARS rocket launchers?

Because: Said cluster munitions have a brutal effect on the battlefield. To classify: Loud Kyiv Post contains a single M26 227mm artillery rocket for the HIMARS systems 644 M77 submunitions, which they can therefore spread over an area of ​​almost 30,000 square meters. Submunitions mean mini bombs as explosive bombs, which means that there are several detonations in a larger area with a time delay. Or as dangerous cluster bombs, in which shrapnel is unpredictably distributed in the air.

Because the mini-bombs of the ammunition have a large, unpredictable range and only explode after the actual launcher has exploded, they are militarily suitable for use against deep trenches and fortified positions, such as those set up in the Donbass and in the Zaporizhia region of Russia became. Simplified: The shrapnel and shrapnel also get into the last corner.

Cluster munitions for HIMARS? The US military believes that Russia will be defeated

Rice is said to have advised the Ukrainian commander-in-chief Valeriy Saluschnyj in the past few months and had already insisted in Washington on the delivery of cluster munitions. He was instrumental in the arguments for this in the White House, writes Newsweek, which Rice quotes as saying, “If you get 2,000 cluster missiles, I think the war will be over. As simple as that.” (pm)

