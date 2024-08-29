This decision comes more than a month after the assassination attempt on Republican candidate Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, during which the Secret Service failed miserably to protect the former president.

The assassination attempt prompted the head of the Secret Service to resign 10 days later.

On Thursday, Pentagon deputy spokeswoman Sabrina Singh told reporters: “The Department of Defense will provide additional protection for presidential candidates, between now and the November election, and possibly even the inauguration in January 2025.”

She added that the decision was issued by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in response to a request to this effect submitted to him by the ministry responsible for the Secret Service.

On July 13, the former president was shot in the ear during a campaign rally in the northeastern city of Butler. The assassination attempt resulted in the death of one person and the injury of two others, before security forces killed the gunman who tried to assassinate Trump.

That day, pictures of Trump raising his fist in the air and blood running down his face spread around the world.

The fallout from this security failure continued last week, according to press reports, with at least five Secret Service agents placed on leave.