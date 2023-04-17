A US military ship crossed the Taiwan Strait in a “freedom of navigation” operation carried out a few days after China’s military exercises in the same area, the US Navy announced.

The USS Milius, with guided missiles, “made a routine transit through the Taiwan Strait” on Sunday, according to a military statement.

The Milius passed “through waters where freedom of navigation and overflight are applied in accordance with international law”, adds the note from the 7th Fleet of the Navy.

In response, China said it had tracked a US warship that transited the Taiwan Strait and accused Washington of “publicly overreacting” the passage.

China’s military spokesman, Colonel Shi Yi, said in a statement that “(His country’s) troops remain on a high alert level and resolutely defend national sovereignty and security, as well as regional peace and stability. ”.

China considers Taiwan part of its territory and intends to regain control of the autonomous island at some point.

The 7th Fleet released images on Twitter of crew members looking out over the Taiwan Strait, a crucial route for world maritime trade.

“The ship transited through a corridor of the Strait that is outside the territorial waters of any coastal State”, added the Navy, which highlighted that the route evidenced the American commitment with a free and open Asia-Pacific region.

“The United States Armed Forces fly, sail and operate where international law permits,” the statement said.

– Military maneuvers –

At the end of the maneuvers, the USS Milius sailed through waters claimed by Beijing in the South China Sea.

Beijing called the operation an illegal invasion carried out “without the approval of the Chinese government”.

On April 8, China began three days of military exercises around Taiwan, with simulated attacks and a blockade of the island’s territory.

The maneuvers were in response to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s recent visit to the United States, where she met with Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy.

On the last day of the maneuvers, the Taiwanese Ministry of Defense said that 54 Chinese planes crossed the island’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ZIDA), the highest number in just one day since October 2021.

After the exercises ended, Chinese warships and warplanes remained around Taiwan.

The Taiwanese government said it detected four ships and 18 warplanes in its ZIDA on Monday.