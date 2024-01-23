Home page politics

Press Split

Since the beginning of the Gaza War, attacks on bases used by the US Army in Iraq have increased sharply. Now the US military has struck back (archive photo). © Khalid Mohammed/AP/dpa

Since the beginning of the Gaza war, the security situation throughout the region has been tense. The US troops are being targeted by pro-Iranian militias – and are now striking back.

Baghdad/Washington – The US military has responded to an attack by pro-Iranian militias in Iraq with a counterstrike. Three facilities that were used by the Kataib Hezbollah militia and other Iran-affiliated groups in Iraq were attacked from the air, the responsible regional command of the US military announced on the platform A few days ago, fighters fired several rockets at the Ain Al-Assad base. The target of the counterattack was a militia headquarters as well as storage and training facilities for rockets, missiles and attack drones, it said.

The security situation in the entire region is tense because of the Gaza war, which began with the Islamist Hamas attack on Israel on October 7th. The troops of the USA – Israel's most important ally – are also in the sights of pro-Iranian militias. Iran wants to use them to create an “axis of resistance” against Israel. In recent weeks they have increased their attacks on US bases in Iraq and neighboring Syria. dpa