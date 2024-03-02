Three US military cargo planes airdropped food into the Gaza Strip on Saturdaya senior official confirmed to AFP, at a time when that Palestinian territory faces a growing humanitarian crisis after months of conflict.

“We carried out a combined airdrop of humanitarian assistance in Gaza,” said a Central Command official American in the region (Centcom) on condition of anonymity. Three US Air Force C-130s conducted operations to provide “aid to civilians affected by the ongoing conflict.”

The planes dropped “66 packages in total of meals without pork,” the official explained. adding that it still does not have a figure on the total tonnage launched.

This is the humanitarian aid that was dropped by planes for Gaza. Photo: Aline MANOUKIAN / AFP

President Joe Biden announced the day before that the United States would begin airlifting supplies to Gazafollowing the deaths of more than 100 Palestinians in an Israeli attack as they surrounded an aid convoy on Thursday.

In that incident, dozens of desperate Palestinians were killed while rushing to reach a convoy in northern Gaza, under military siege since Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7, and where the UN has warned of a humanitarian crisis and severe famine.

Biden has pressured Israel to reduce civilian casualties and allow aid into the Gaza Strip, but at the same time has maintained military assistance for that traditional US ally.

The spokesman for the United States National Security CouncilJohn Kirby, noted Friday that the United States plans to conduct multiple air launches that would last weeks.He described it as a “difficult military operation” that required careful planning by the Pentagon for the safety of both Gaza civilians and US military personnel.

Bodies of people killed when Israeli forces opened fire on a crowd rushing towards an aid distribution point in Gaza City.

The difficulties of launching aid

Faced with the desperate humanitarian situation in Gaza, several countries began to parachute aid into the Palestinian territory, a difficult and insufficient method to meet the enormous needs of the population, according to several actors involved.

Jordan, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates have already begun sending humanitarian aid by parachute to Gaza and the United States. announced that “in the coming days” it will participate in these operations.

But a US official acknowledged that “they are nothing more than a drop of water in the ocean” of the needs of this enclave devastated by almost five months of war and with hardly any access to food, water or medicine.

The entry of humanitarian aid to the Strip has been reduced to a minimum since the outbreak of war on October 7 and the United Nations warns that famine is “almost inevitable” in this narrow and dense territory of 2.4 million inhabitants.

A Palestinian child walks past the rubble of a building in the Maghazi Palestinian refugee camp.

The conflict erupted with the attack by Hamas militants in southern Israel, which left 1,160 dead, mostly civilians, according to an AFP count based on official Israeli figures.

The air and ground offensive launched in response by Israel has so far killed more than 30,200 people, mainly women and children, according to Hamas, classified by Israel, the United States and the European Union as a “terrorist” group.

In the northern Gaza Strip, where the Israeli ground offensive began, many residents cannot eat anything but fodder.

And according to the Ministry of Health of this territory controlled by the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, ten children have already died from “malnutrition and dehydration.”

The air shipments were a brief, but insufficient, relief for some residents like Imad Dughmosh, interviewed by AFP in the town of Al Sabra, in the center of the Strip.

“At the end of the day, I was able to recover bags of pasta and cheese, but my cousins ​​didn't get anything,” said the 44-year-old. “I'm happy to have food for the children, but it's not enough.”

Dropping aid by parachute carries risks of accidents in an overpopulated area, but also of inaccuracies in deliveries.

Gaza residents told AFP that numerous pallets loaded with aid ended up landing in the middle of the Mediterranean.

“Most of the aid fell into the sea today. And the parachutes that arrived on Thursday and Friday all fell into the sea, except for a very small number,” Hani Ghabun, who lives in Gaza City with his family, said Friday. wife and her five children.

According to him, “hundreds of tons of aid would be needed to fight hunger and feed the population.”

Palestinian men walk in the Maghazi Palestinian refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

And the truce?

A Hamas delegation travels to Cairo this Saturday to participate in negotiations to achieve a truce in the Gaza Strip and a senior US official affirmed that “the ball is in the court” of the Palestinian movement.

A source close to the Palestinian Islamist movement, at war with Israel for almost five months, told AFP that the representatives who traveled to Egypt will deliver an “official response” to a proposal agreed upon with Israeli negotiators in Paris at the end of January.

Qatar, Egypt and the United States are trying to reach an agreement between Hamas and Israel that includes a six-week truce and the release of hostages in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners in Israel before Ramadan, which begins on December 10 or 11. March.

The negotiators “will resume negotiations for a truce in Gaza on Sunday in Cairo,” the Egyptian network AlQahera News reported.

AFP