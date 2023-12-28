Boeing was launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida; uploads confidential experiments

SpaceX launched the X-37B aircraft, from the Pentagon's Space Force, at 10:07 pm (Brasília time) this Thursday (Dec 28, 2023). The plane was launched aboard SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket, from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, in Florida (USA). All stages of the launch were successful.

No people were sent aboard the Boeing, which was carrying confidential experiments, according to the Washington Post. This is not the first time the X-37B has been launched. Its debut was in 2010 and its last flight lasted 2 and a half years.

With a shape similar to a space shuttle, the plane is 9 meters long and has an autonomous landing system that does not require the presence of an astronaut. They are designed to orbit between 240 and 800 km high.

The mission was scheduled for December 10, but was postponed more than once due to weather conditions and soil problems, according to the company owned by South African billionaire Elon Musk. According to SpaceX, these delays allowed additional checks to ensure the success of the endeavor.