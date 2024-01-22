Protest in Sanaa, Yemen, against recently announced operation to protect ships in the Red Sea | Photo: EFE/EPA/OSAMAH YAHYA

Two United States Navy special forces agents who disappeared on the 11th off the coast of Somalia, who were participating in a military operation against a ship transporting resources from Iran to Houthi forces in Yemen, were presumed dead after ten days of searches.

“We regret to announce that, after an exhaustive 10-day search, our two missing Navy SEALs have not been located and their status has changed to deceased,” the United States Central Command said in a statement published on Sunday night (21). CENTCOM).

Out of “respect for the families”, the text adds, “no additional information will be released at this time”.

Over the past ten days, the statement details, teams from the US, Japan and Spain have searched more than 21,000 square miles to try to locate the two missing SEALs. The two sailors were boarding a ship searching for illicit Iranian weapons when one fell into the water due to strong waves and the second jumped in after him, following protocol.

On the 16th, US naval forces reported that on the 11th they sank an unflagged Arab vessel illegally transporting “lethal aid” from Iran to resupply Yemen's Houthis in a mission in the Arabian Sea in which two US Marines went missing. .

It was the first seizure of lethal advanced conventional weapons supplied by Iran to the Houthis since their attacks on merchant ships began in November 2023, CENTCOM said. It was also the first seizure of advanced Iranian-made ballistic missile and cruise missile components by the US Navy since November 2019.

The Navy SEAL, an elite corps of the US Armed Forces, participated in this operation, supported by helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), which boarded the sailboat near the coast of Somalia in international waters of the Arabian Sea.