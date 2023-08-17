The Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) will never be able to defeat the Russian army on the battlefield, therefore, in order not to lose the remnants of the territories, Kyiv needs to freeze the conflict. This opinion was expressed by retired US military officer Daniel Davis in an article for the magazine 19Fortyfive August 16th.

“In order to preserve the territory that Kyiv currently holds and prevent further loss of land, it must come to terms with the harsh reality that the most reasonable course now is to freeze the conflict and start negotiations,” Davis said.

According to him, Ukraine has no real way to defeat Russia, and the longer Kiev and Washington “ignore this painful reality, the more damage will be senselessly inflicted on the people of Ukraine, and the more territory they may cede as a result of negotiations.”

He recalls that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses during their so-called counter-offensive and they will not be helped by any equipment that the West supplies to Kyiv, as well as the training of the Ukrainian military by Western instructors.

Davis notes that, according to leaked US intelligence, as of April, the Ukrainian military has lost about 130,000 people killed and wounded. That number likely skyrocketed after they launched their offensive in June, he adds.

“The question is no longer in the equipment. It’s not even about training, be it good or bad. It is the human dimension, not the means of warfare, that determines the outcome of armed conflicts. On this front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine may have already suffered irreparable losses,” the author of the article concludes.

Earlier, on August 16, former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) adviser Larry Johnson said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine would cease hostilities in a month due to autumn rains and the damage received in battles in manpower and equipment.

At the same time, the former Chief of the General Staff of the Czech Army, General of the Reserve Jiri Šedivy, said that high expectations and attacks in three directions at once led to the failure of the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Czech general added that it did not break the Russians, but the Western countries did. Two months after the start of the offensive, the situation is not optimistic. It is almost impossible to penetrate the Russian defense in the form of deep strikes, he pointed out.

A day earlier, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the preliminary results of the hostilities during the special operation in Ukraine show that Kyiv’s military resource is almost exhausted. According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fail to achieve results, despite the comprehensive assistance of the West.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

