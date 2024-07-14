US officer calls assassination attempt on Trump the beginning of a new dangerous period

Retired US military officer Daniel Davis called the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump the beginning of an extremely dangerous period in the country and the world. This was reported on Sunday, July 14, by RIA News.

Davis compared the events to 1968, when opponents killed Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert Kennedy, but he said the stakes today are much higher. He said divisions in the United States are explosive, there is a major conflict in Europe, and uncertainty remains in the Indo-Pacific region. Davis called for a reduction in political hatred, noting that the current trend of demonizing the unwanted will lead to irreparable consequences.

Former US President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Live footage showed the former US leader interrupting his speech and clutching his ear before falling to the floor. Trump was covered by Secret Service agents and then urgently evacuated.

The shooter opened fire from the roof of a manufacturing plant 100 yards from the stage where Trump was speaking. He was killed by a Secret Service sniper, and an AR-15 rifle was found near his body.

Representatives of the Republican and Democratic parties, as well as a number of world politicians, condemned the shooting in Pennsylvania.