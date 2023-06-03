Diego Sousai

06/03/2023 – 4:35 am

In the late 1950s – a decade before Apollo 11’s successful lunar landing – the US military came up with the radical idea of ​​detonating a nuclear bomb on the surface of the moon, Air Force documents from 1959 show.

“Nuclear detonations in the vicinity of the moon are considered in this report with scientific information that can be obtained from such explosions… The detonation of a nuclear weapon on or near the surface of the moon has often been suggested,” according to the now declassified report.

“The military aspect is aided by investigating the space environment, detecting nuclear device tests, and weapons capability in space.”

The proposal was only initially made public after famed physicist Carl Sagan – who worked on the project and created the nuclear concept – revealed details of its existence when applying for a fellowship at UC Berkeley’s Miller Institute in 1959.

Sagan’s biographer, Keay Davidson, discovered Sagan’s disclosure of the project after the science icon passed away in 1996, according to The Guardian newspaper.

“In my opinion, Sagan breached security in March 1959,” physicist Leonard Reiffel, Sagan’s boss on the project, wrote for the journal Nature in 2000.

Sagan was tasked with “mathematically modeling the expansion of a thinning gas/dust cloud explosion in space around the Moon,” but was having “difficulties with the problem,” Reiffel wrote.

“Sagan soon suggested that he should try to see how a nuclear explosion could be used to detect organic molecules on the Moon. I agreed to a brief effort in that direction.”

This “exhaustive” and secret plan from the Air Force Special Weapons Center at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico – codenamed Project A119 – was partly intended for the Soviet Union, which had just sent the first satellite, Sputnik, into orbit in 1957. .

With the US lagging behind in the space race, the A119 was supposed to be “an exciting answer to Sputnik”, science historian Alex Wellerstein told the BBC.

“[Outras ideias] included shooting down Sputnik, which sounds pretty spiteful. They refer to them as stunts… designed to impress people.

That goal was discussed by the A119 scientists, who tried to determine whether the explosion would be visible from Earth.

“The motivation for such a detonation is clearly threefold: scientific, military and political,” according to the report.

In the Nature article, Reiffel recalled the Air Force’s desire to “speed up” determining the detonation’s feasibility — it would not produce a mushroom cloud due to the moon’s lack of atmosphere — before May 1958.

“I was told that the Air Force was very interested in the possibility of a surprise explosion at a demonstration, with all its obvious implications for public relations and the Cold War.”

Although NASA finally responded to the USSR with the launch of its own satellite, Explorer 1, in 1958, “they continued that project [nuclear] with some seriousness, at least until the late 1950s,” added Wellerstein.

“It’s a very interesting window into the kind of American mindset at that time. That effort to compete in a way that creates something very impressive. I think, in this case, awesome and horrifying are a little too close together.”

Eventually, the project failed to launch.

“These were serious studies, but they didn’t receive any funding or attention when they left the space community,” space policy expert Bleddyn Bowen told the BBC.

“It was part of the space race of the late 1950s, early 1960s, before anyone knew exactly what nature the Space Age was going to take.”

If interest had not waned, Reiffel wrote in 2000 that bombing the moon was “certainly technically feasible”.

“Fortunately for the future of lunar science, there has never been a race of one or two horses to detonate a nuclear explosion.”

