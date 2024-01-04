The Japanese government plans to cooperate with the US military in eliminating the consequences of the earthquakes. The newspaper reported this on January 4 Nikkei with reference to sources.

It is noted that the parties still need to discuss the details of cooperation, including its start date. Opportunities include transporting humanitarian supplies and people displaced by earthquakes. As the newspaper pointed out, other countries have also offered assistance to Japan, but for now it plans to receive support only from the United States.

“US forces in Japan are capable of independent action. We will cooperate within the framework of the functions of the Self-Defense Forces (of Japan – Ed.),” the newspaper quotes the words of a high-ranking official from the Japanese government.

On January 1, a series of earthquakes occurred in Japan. The first tremors were recorded in Ishikawa Prefecture at 16:06 (10:06 Moscow time), their magnitudes were 5.7 and 7.6. Later, another earthquake occurred in Ishikawa Prefecture. According to the National Meteorological Office, the magnitude was 4.6. Amid the earthquakes, a threat of a tsunami up to 5 m high was declared, but it was later cancelled. On January 3, another earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Ishikawa Prefecture. It is noted that the tremors were recorded at 10:54 local time (04:54 Moscow time). The epicenter of the earthquake lay at a depth of 10 km under water.

According to the latest data, 78 people died as a result of the earthquakes in Japan. Also, more than 100 people received injuries of varying severity. Most of the victims and injured were residents of Ishikawa Prefecture. At least 51 more people are still missing.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on January 2 that the government had sent units of the Self-Defense Forces to assist in the aftermath of a series of earthquakes.

On January 2, Reuters wrote that more than 120 people were awaiting rescue assistance after earthquakes in Japan. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said rescuers had difficulty reaching the northern tip of the peninsula. There were numerous fires and extensive damage to buildings and infrastructure.

On January 3, China expressed its readiness to provide assistance to Japan in connection with the earthquakes. At the same time, ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that there were no Chinese citizens among those killed as a result of the earthquakes in Japan.