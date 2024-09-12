“Over the past 24 hours, our forces successfully destroyed an Iranian-backed Houthi missile system in an area under their control in Yemen,” Central Command said in a statement.

The statement added: “This system was found to pose a clear threat to US and coalition forces and commercial vessels in the region. This action was taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer for US, commercial and coalition vessels.”

On Wednesday, the Central Command announced the destruction of 5 drones and 2 missile systems belonging to the Houthi militia in Yemen, during the past 24 hours.

The Houthis threatened the United States, Israel and Britain with “surprises on land and sea”, threatening with new, unprecedented technologies.

The Houthis pointed out that the Red Sea was now free of any American military presence, and claimed that Washington had suffered a severe defeat in its naval battle.

Since last November, the Houthi group has been launching attacks targeting ships linked to Israel and heading to its ports, in support of the Palestinian factions in confronting the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip, according to what it says.