EAccording to the US military, a Danish container ship was attacked twice in the Red Sea within 24 hours. On Sunday morning, the military responded to a second emergency call from the “Maersk Hangzhou,” the responsible US regional command announced on the X platform, formerly Twitter. Accordingly, the crew reported a new attack by the Yemeni Houthi rebels. The shipping company confirmed the rebel attack.

The rebels attacked the ship with small arms from four small boats, approached the Danish container ship up to 20 meters and also tried to get onto the ship, it was said. A security team on board returned fire on the rebels.

According to its own information, the US military also responded. US helicopters sank three of the four attacking boats. Their crew was killed. The fourth boat fled. There was no damage or injuries on the American side.

Already the 23rd attack by the Houthis

The US military said it had previously shot down two anti-ship ballistic missiles belonging to the Houthi rebels from Yemen in the south of the Red Sea. The US Navy had already responded to an initial call for help from the “Maersk Hangzhou,” which was hit by a missile on Saturday evening. However, the ship was reportedly seaworthy. No injuries were reported.







This is the 23rd “illegal attack” by the Houthis on international shipping since October 19, according to the US regional command. The “Maersk Hangzhou” sails under the Singapore flag and is operated by Denmark.

All transit should be suspended for 48 hours to investigate the incident and assess the security situation, Maersk said at the request of the German Press Agency on Sunday.

Since the outbreak of the Gaza war, the Houthis have repeatedly attacked Israel with drones and rockets. Recently, they have repeatedly attacked ships in the Red Sea – one of the most important shipping routes for world trade, which leads to the Suez Canal.