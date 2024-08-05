The US military has withdrawn all troops from its last base in Niger, the Pentagon said on Monday, in response to a request from the government of the West African country.

“The withdrawal of US forces and equipment from Air Base 201 in Agadez has been completed,” the ministry added in a joint statement with the Nigerien Ministry of Defense.

Washington and Niamey announced, in a joint statement on May 19, that the withdrawal of US forces from Niger had already begun.

The two countries confirmed at the time that they had “reached an agreement to disengage with the aim of implementing the withdrawal of US forces, which has already begun.”

On July 8, the US military completed the withdrawal of its soldiers from Air Base 101 near the airport in Niamey, the capital of Niger.