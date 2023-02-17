Dhe recovery of the suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down by the US military over the Atlantic has been completed. The wreckage was “successfully located and recovered,” said the Northern Command (Northcom) command staff on Friday.

The debris would now be evaluated by the FBI’s counterintelligence office. The ships of the US Navy and the US Coast Guard have now left the area and the salvage work was completed on Thursday.

Almost two weeks ago, the US military shot down a suspected spy balloon off the coast of the US state of South Carolina. The United States accuses China of wanting to spy on military installations. Beijing, on the other hand, speaks of a civilian research balloon that has gone off course.

The incident caused additional tension in the already strained relationship. Shortly after launching the balloon, the military pulled three more mysterious flying objects from the sky, but they have not yet been recovered – one over Alaska, one over Canada and one over Lake Huron in the northern United States.