CNN: US military bases in Europe are preparing for a possible terrorist attack

Several US military bases in Europe have been placed on high alert due to the high threat of a terrorist attack. reports CNN.

The U.S. Army garrison in Stuttgart, Germany, has been put on alert at State of Charlie, which is when intelligence indicates a terrorist attack is likely. According to two U.S. officials, the possible terrorist attack would target U.S. troops and military installations. One of the sources told CNN that the threat level has not been at this level in at least a decade.

The headquarters of the US European Command is located in Stuttgart. His spokesman declined to name the specific measures they had to take to prepare for a terrorist attack, but noted that the command remains vigilant at all times. The reason why US military bases in Europe are preparing for the threat of a terrorist attack is also unknown.

European authorities have already warned of a high risk of terrorist attacks on the continent, linked to the European Football Championships currently underway in Germany and the Olympic Games scheduled to take place in France in July.

Earlier it was reported that on June 29, an attempt at a terrorist attack was reported at the Israeli embassy in Serbia. During it, an unknown person wounded a policeman with a crossbow.